Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

