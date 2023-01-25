Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in American Express by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in American Express by 2.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in American Express by 31.4% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 68,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $267,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.