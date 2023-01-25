Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.71.

CVX opened at $180.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

