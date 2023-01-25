Glenview Trust Co Sells 4,763 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,338,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 118,178 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32.

