Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after acquiring an additional 557,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

ECL stock opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

