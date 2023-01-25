Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

