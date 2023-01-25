Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 192.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

