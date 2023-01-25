GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $208.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S ( OTCMKTS:GNNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.