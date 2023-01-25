GogolCoin (GOL) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One GogolCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GogolCoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and $85,947.20 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin launched on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

