Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Trading Up 22.2%

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) was up 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 121,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 18,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22.

Get Goldgroup Mining alerts:

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.