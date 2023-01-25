Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $91.22 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $91.22 million and $80,168.23 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars.

