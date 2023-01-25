Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $515,665.54 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,561.29 or 0.11380542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00396998 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.88 or 0.27866357 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00602777 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.