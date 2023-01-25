Graco (GGG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 472,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Graco by 93.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Graco by 13.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

