Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,487 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 21.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.03.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,297,285 shares of company stock valued at $172,508,262. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

