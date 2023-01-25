Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 110,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

