Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 41,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

