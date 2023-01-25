Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 805 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,449,000 after purchasing an additional 714,112 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 92,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,738. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

