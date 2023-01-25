Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 207,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,540. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

