Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SJNK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 138,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,483. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

