Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 54,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,451. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

