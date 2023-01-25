Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Invests $948,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 210,742 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.