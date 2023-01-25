Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,948. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.13.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

