Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.70. 63,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.