Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. 350,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,918. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72.

