Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRNNF. Barclays lowered their target price on Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($12.17) to €9.10 ($9.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grand City Properties from €13.00 ($14.13) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.65) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($15.22) to €11.75 ($12.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

GRNNF stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

