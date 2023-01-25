Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,018,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 155.19%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNW shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

