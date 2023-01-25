Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 0.6% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $132.79 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

