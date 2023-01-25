Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $49,000 in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 86.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Price Performance

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08.

About Yandex

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

(Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.