Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Trading Down 0.9 %

About ASML

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $670.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $598.20 and its 200-day moving average is $528.92. The company has a market cap of $269.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.