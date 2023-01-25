Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

