Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 158,700 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158,700 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.82% of Conformis worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Conformis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conformis in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Conformis Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

