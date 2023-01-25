Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.
Graphite Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 131,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.38. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.30.
Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,582,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 419,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 502,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graphite Bio Company Profile
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
