Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 131,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.38. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,582,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 419,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 502,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

