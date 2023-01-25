Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Down 7.8%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) shares were down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,696,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 506,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Panther Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 403,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

