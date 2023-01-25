Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $709.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $51,096.24. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $490,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $51,096.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,852.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $582,151. Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

