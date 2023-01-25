Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GWLIF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

