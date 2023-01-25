Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWO. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities downgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.86.

TSE GWO traded up C$0.38 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.69. 295,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 25.39 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

