Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 400 shares.
Greenkraft Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Greenkraft Company Profile
Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.
