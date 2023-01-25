Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 400 shares.

Greenkraft Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Greenkraft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenkraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenkraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.