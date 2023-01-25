Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $6.52 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Grin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $889,148.64 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,719.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00386734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00746753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00569474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00186528 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

