Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $35.33

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.33, but opened at $32.33. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 943 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th.
Grupo Simec Trading Down 7.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.38.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
