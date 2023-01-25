Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $35.33

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.33, but opened at $32.33. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 943 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec ( NYSE:SIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 17.56%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

