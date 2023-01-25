GSI Technology (GSIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. GSI Technology has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.
GSI Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ GSIT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GSI Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
