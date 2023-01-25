GSI Technology (GSIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. GSI Technology has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

GSI Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ GSIT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GSI Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

