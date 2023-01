Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.61

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.61 and last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 121074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

Gulfport Energy Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

