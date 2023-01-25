GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 565 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

