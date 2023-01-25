GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,532,000 after buying an additional 153,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NMI by 4.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,613,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 137,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NMI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,693,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,538,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.28.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

