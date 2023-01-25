GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 972 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cognex by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 477,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognex Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

CGNX stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

