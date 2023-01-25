GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $139.90 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $92.69 and a one year high of $157.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

