GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 362,161 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,465,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $121.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

