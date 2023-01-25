GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $201,000 Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in MINISO Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 689,557 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $389.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. Research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

