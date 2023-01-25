GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $389,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $296.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

