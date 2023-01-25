GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

