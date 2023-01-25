GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 173 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

